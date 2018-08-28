Salon to mark major milestone

PARTY TIME: Caity Walters, Isabell Pearson, Kristy Pennell and Bree Sullivan from Skizza's Hair Design, which is celebrating 20 years in business.

PARTY TIME: Caity Walters, Isabell Pearson, Kristy Pennell and Bree Sullivan from Skizza's Hair Design, which is celebrating 20 years in business. Caitlan Charles

IT is 20 years since Skizza's Hair Design owner Isabell Pearson first launched her own hairdressing salon in her Mum's garage in Junction Hill.

Mrs Pearson had spent 10 years working as a hairdresser on the Sunshine Coast before making the decision to go it alone.

"My Mum actually suggested I open a salon in her garage at Junction Hill,” she said.

Mrs Pearson made the move back to her hometown and it signalled the start of what has become a successful business.

"We didn't think it would cost much but it blew the budget big time,” she said.

Mrs Pearson spent seven years operating out of the Junction Hill garage, servicing clients with two chairs and two basins.

"We thought we needed to get bigger and that's when we decided to come in town,” she said.

"We found this little spot here in King St Arcade which was half the size (of what it is now).”

The salon, with six chairs and two basins, remained in that space for seven years but clients began calling out for more room.

That demand triggered a doubling in size six years ago and today Mrs Pearson and her staff remain busy.

To mark the salon's 20th anniversary, Skizza staff will celebrate with their clients and spoil them from today through until Saturday.

"Our whole week is celebrating those crazy 20 years,” Mrs Pearson said.

"We have got some nice pear ciders, beer and champagne for our clients for the week.”

There will also be cupcakes, pizzas and gift bags containing De Lorenzo goodies to give away.

Mrs Pearson said her love of art and creative style had, along with her Mum's encouragement, inspired her to become a hairdresser.

Mrs Pearson said one of her proudest achievements is that Skizza's Hair Design in Grafton has trained 10 apprentices and teaching others the trade remains an ongoing passion.

"I teach at TAFE one day a week and passing that legacy on and seeing other apprentices I've had go on through to excel in their career, that's a real highlight,” she said.

"Seeing apprentices and other stylists grow and becoming amazing hairdressers, that is what I really love about it.”

Skizza's Hair Design is located at 5/22 King St, Grafton.

For more information contact the salon on (02)66422222. Their celebrations continue until Saturday.