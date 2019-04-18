Salty jam-packs your arvo

THE Salty Sounds crew has wrangled up another fine line-up of rising contemporary Australian bands and artists to bring Clarence music lovers another jam-packed afternoon of musical diversity.

Check out the awesome line-up set to kick-off today from 5pm:

Wharves

WHARVES is an indie rock band based in Lennox Head featuring Matt Collins (vocals, guitar), Mike Watson (guitar), Scott Finch (bass) and Fraser Perrott (drums). Formed only two years ago, the band have cemented themselves as a highly popular member of the Australian indie scene.

Last year the band released their debut EP Sooner or Later. High School Hero, the EP's first single and all-round mover and shaker was swiftly followed by the jaunty belter Mo's Desert Clubhouse.

Australian music powerhouse Triple J initially gave the band its dues when it awarded them the highly coveted Unearthed slot to open the 2017 Splendour in the Grass Festival off the back of their hit track Man You Want Me to Be which has since passed 95,000 streams on Spotify.

Overseas interest has recently kicked off with that track premiering on US radio and debuting at a stunning #21 on the SubModern singles charts. Another track It's You recently featured on a World Surfing League video that had 250,000 social media views.

The Wharves amazing live set has been in demand with them supporting bands such as Wolfmother, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Kingswood, Ocean Alley and Jack River and playing festivals such as Falls Festival, Festival of the Sun, Bigsound Festival and now Salty Sounds.

First Beige

HAILING from Brisbane, First Beige draws on driving disco grooves, sweeping synths and irresistible vocal hooks to craft a full-bodied sonic spectacular guaranteed to get any crowd grooving. An infectious live act taking inspiration from the likes of Jamiroquai, Flying Lotus, Parcels and Jordan Rakei; the six-piece have continued to solidify themselves as one of the rawest, most energetic and vibrant live acts to come out of Brisbane in recent years.

With bedroom roots from early 2016, the project began as the solo project of David Versace, writing, recording and producing the arrangements before bringing the tracks to the band to expand on. After releasing their first EP Press! in the summer of 2017 the band's unique sound began to turn heads. Their groove driven and evolving split single Vivid/Images premiered to a sold out Foundry and they took their first tour down the east coast.

Details sees First Beige foray further into the house/jazz melting pot. Moody uncertainty lifts to resolve and confidence reigns supreme. There's spacy saxophone journeys, horror movie strings and a pulse of conviction. The track is First Beige's first release of an exciting 2019.

First Beige is David Versace, Troy Doolan, Jasper Gunderson, Julia Beiers, Cain Robertson and Oscar Borschmann.

Brisbane's First Beige will bring their driving disco groove to Salty Sounds 2019.

Spit Chewy

BONDED at a party through love for Mexican food and '80s films, Spit Chewy are a Wollongong four-piece taking cues from Blondie, Sonic Youth and No Doubt.

In their short time together, Spit Chewy have shared the stage with British India, The Preatures, Maddy Jane and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.

Their debut single Grunge Is My Religion set them up for an explosive 2018.

The track, soaring with its thick guitar melodies and hazy vocals, placed them firmly in the live acts to watch category.

With a vast run of gigs and festivals on the horizon, 2019 is shaping up nicely for these bright-eyed kids who make their Salty Sounds debut tonight.

Wollongong's funk rockers Spit Chewy join the stellar line-up of live music set for Salty Sounds tonight at the Yamba Surf Club.

7 Pecs

7 PECS is a group of four young mates who have started jamming out at the local sports oval because they weren't allowed make that much at noise at home. Taking strong influences from funk rock, this show is sure to kick off the boys'strong music year in 2019.

Salty DJs vs Richie Carter

HANDS up if you know the DJ? Who doesn't love to pop lock and booty drop, even if the band's not playing. The Salty Sounds party doesn't stop all night and we have the best beat selectors to make sure that doesn't happen.

Catch Salty Sounds 2019 line-up at the Yamba Surf Club today from 5pm. Tickets through Salty Sounds Facebook and Eventbrite.