Salty Nadal ‘too old’ for Kyrgios feud

Rafael Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios in round two at Wimbledon.

The bitter friction between tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal could erupt during their second round Wimbledon clash - but the Spanish veteran "doesn't want to fight" the combustible Australian.

Kyrgios and Nadal share a 3-3 record - and mutual antipathy - ahead of a blockbuster second-round showdown.

Friction between the pair has escalated this season after Kyrgios followed an epic upset of the French Open king in Acapulco with a scathing assessment of the Spaniard's character in a podcast.

Responding to claims by Nadal's uncle Toni he was uneducated, Kyrgios called the veteran coach an idiot.

He also labelled 18-time major winner Nadal a "super salty" loser after the Spaniard said Kyrgios was disrespectful.

Nadal yesterday insisted he has no interest in continuing the spat.

"Being honest, I'm too old for all this stuff," Nadal said.

"Too many years on the tour. What I said I said, and I believe in what I said. I'm not a guy that is going to be in a fight with anybody.

"I'm here to enjoy my sport. And to keep doing the thing I love as good as possible.

"After tomorrow it's gonna be another chance to be on court in this amazing place."

Kyrgios gestures during his five-set win over Jordan Thompson. Picture: AP

Kyrgios upstaged Nadal on centre court here five years ago as a teenage wildcard in a monumental upset.

The Canberran covets another victory over Nadal after downing Jordan Thompson in a brutal five-setter.

"He's (Nadal) one of the greatest tennis players of all time. I go into that match as an unbelievable underdog," Kyrgios said.

"I know if I play the right type of tennis, I can have success against him.

"I have to come with the right attitude, I have to be willing to fight. If not, it's going to be butter for him. He's one of the best tennis players.

"I can't wait.

Kyrgios upstaged Nadal at Wimbledon as a teenager. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

"As soon as the draw came out, I was super happy that I saw him in my section.

"When you're a kid, you want to play the best players in the world on I think it's the best court in the world.

"This is something that I can't take for granted. There's no guarantee I'm going to be here again in this position.

"Could have an injury or something like that.

"I'm going to grasp with both hands, go out there, give it my best shot."

Nadal signalled he was on high alert ahead of the pair's seventh meeting.

"My thoughts are very clear, no?" he said.

"I play against a top talent player, very dangerous player when he wants to play tennis.

"Normally against the best players, he wants to play tennis. When that happens, he's a very dangerous opponent.

"Of course, like second round is a super tough one. I know that. I need to be at my 100 per cent. I going to fight for it."