Salvos and Elders Grafton join forces to add Christmas cheer

WITH Christmas only days away, it's never too late to give a gift to someone in need these holidays.

The Salvation Army holds an annual Christmas Appeal, with the aim to collect food and toys and create hampers for those less fortunate to enjoy over the holiday season.

Over the past four weeks, donations of long-life foods, Christmas-specific goods and a variety of toys were donated and placed under the Elders Grafton Christmas tree at its office at 70 Pound Street, Grafton.

With more businesses getting on board and becoming drop-off points for goods, Salvation Army Minister Martin Herring said he was "happily surprised" when he found out that Elders Real Estate Grafton was one of them.

Elders Grafton creative director Jaz Grady was happy with the results.

"It was fantastic to see the community excited to give what they could to this initiative," she said.

"People were quite purposeful in coming in and dropping off their gifts under our Elders Tree."

Elders Real Estate is hopeful that through combined efforts next year, more exposure of the Christmas Appeal and drop-off points will help bring in even more donations.

Although highlighted at this holiday time, donations of foods such as baked beans are a relevant staple throughout the year for people in crisis, and The Salvation Army works to keep these things readily available.

There is still time to donate - the Elders Real Estate Grafton office is closed only on public holidays over the holiday period, and will remain a drop-off point for food or new toys until after the New Year.