Salvos ride into Grafton for homeless

WORTHY CAUSE: The Salvation Army Brisbane Streetlevel Mission and Nanna Fitty's Fruit Cake Cycling Club cyclists stopped over at Grafton on their Ride for Homeless. Jarrard Potter

SIXTEEN cyclists rolled into Grafton yesterday six days into a 1000km, nine-day mission to ride from Sydney to Brisbane.

While their legs were sore and aching, the challenge is for a good cause. The riders are part of the Salvation Army's Ride for Homeless, aiming to raise $100,000 to assist homeless people.

The ride stopped in Grafton last night, and team leader Paul Maunder said this was the biggest ride many had attempted.

"There's a few guys who have done long rides before. For everybody else we've been training hard but nothing can really prepare you for it,” he said.

"We know people who are sleeping on concrete and cardboard, and everyone needs a place to call home, so that's our motivation to keep going when it hurts a bit for us - it hurts more for someone to spend one night on the street.

"There's more than 100,000 Australians sleeping rough every night so we want to raise $100,000 before we reach Brisbane. We've raised around $75,000 so far.”

More at Brisbane Streetlevel Mission Facebook page or their website.