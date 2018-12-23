Menu
RELAXATION TIME: Retiring Salvation Army Shop leader Judy Salter, with (back l-r) new manager Laura Weekes and Army Officer Martin Herring. Adam Hourigan
Salvos shop leader bows out after 24 years

Lesley Apps
23rd Dec 2018 7:56 AM
REGULAR op shoppers at the Grafton Salvos store might notice something missing when doing their rounds next year.

That will be smiling, friendly face of store manager Judy Salter who, after 24 years working for the organisation, will be enjoying her well-earned retirement.

Mrs Salter began her role at the op shop as one-day-a-week volunteer before accepting the four-day-a-week managerial position three years later.

"I know this because my son Garrett was in preschool when I started here and now he's 27,” Mrs Salter said.

While Mrs Salter loved working with the organisation she decided to step down to spend more time with her family and baby granddaughter and start long-coming renovations to their house.

The retirement in the Salter household will be a team effort, with husband Max also winding down his bus-driving duties to join her after some gentle encouragement.

"We might travel one day but we're just staying put for now. I just felt ready to step down, my body is telling me this too. I've been working for 42 years mostly on my feet, starting with a pharmacy job in Sydney,” Mrs Salter said.

She said the best part of being the op shop manager was working with the "amazing volunteers” and getting to know the regular customers.

She said she had seen many unusual and funny things happen during her time at the op shop, most of which were not appropriate for public consumption.

"We did have a fellow drop dead in the shop once. He was in his 60s and we called the ambulance and thankfully they revived him,” she said.

Mrs Salter said she was proud to be part of the op shop team and the great things it does.

"We've always recycled as much as we can here and the need for support is greater now than ever so it's important for us to be here to support the welfare system and help people that need direct assistance.

"We've always tried to keep things very affordable for our customers here but we couldn't do it without the support of the public. Grafton is a very generous place.”

Mrs Salter's replacement will be Laura Weekes who take over the role in 2019.

"I will miss the people but I'll still pop in for the occasional visit. I'll be able to bring my granddaughter too,” she said.

Judy Salter will be on deck at the Salvos Op Shop until the doors close for 2018 on Monday (Christmas Eve) at 1pm.

Grafton Daily Examiner

