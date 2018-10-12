Salvos target money worries with financial counselling

The Salvation Army's financial counselling service will be in Grafton on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army's financial counselling service will be in Grafton on Wednesday. Candyce Braithwaite

A LEADING charity has targeted people in financial difficulties with a service coming to Grafton next week.

The Salvation Army's Moneycare financial counselling and capability service will hold a free information day to help people on the road to financial wellbeing.

The head of the Moneycare service, Tony Devlin, said anyone interested or needing help managing their finances should come along.

"Our financial counsellors and capability workers are here to provide a hand up for anyone wanting to get on top of their finances. Moneycare can help with a range of issues including money management and information on how to reduce debt,” Mr Devlin says.

He said Moneycare was one of the largest providers of financial counselling and related services in Australia, providing support for more than 14,000 people in need over the last 12 months.

In 2017-2018 Moneycare supported 8500 new clients, which was the largest increase in the service's history.

Mr Devlin said financial counsellors could provide options that are safer and more effective to risky forms of borrowing or going to commercial providers for help.

"Pay day loans and consumer leases (goods rental) are often acquired when people find themselves in financially vulnerable situations,” he said.

"However, these arrangements will usually just intensify the problem.

"Moneycare financial counsellors can be powerful advocates. Not only can they help you address your current situation, they also can help you build longer term capability and resilience, so you can stay on top of your finances.”

Moneycare will be holding over 30 financial wellbeing expos around Australia, as part of Anti-Poverty Week.

For more information or to contact The Salvation Army's free and confidential Moneycare service, please call 0429 832 203 or visit here.

Mr Devlin said The Salvation Army provided an app which enables people to connect with its financial literacy education program, "You're the Boss”.

The app is free and provides financial tips, information and other resources to help you stay on top of your money. To download, please head here.

WHEN: Wednesday October 17, 10am till 12:30pm

WHERE: The Salvation Army, 91-93 Oliver Street, Grafton