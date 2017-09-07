Sam a big part of pie-eating comp

WHO ATE ALL THE PIES? Hanks Kitchen owner Aaron Hancock, left and Sam Carroll get ready to take on their pie-eating challenge.

IF YOU ask Sam Carroll what the best thing about Grafton is, without a doubt he will tell you a Hank's Meat Pie.

So when Aaron and Chrissy Hancock of Hank's Kitchen decided to revive their once-famous pie-eating competition the first person they rang was Sam.

"We said to Sam that we wanted to run a pie-eating competition and would he be in it? Then, we asked him to pick his favourite charity and suggested we donate all the funds raised to the charity of his choice,” Mr Hancock said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Pies and family are my life so I thought, why not run a pie-eating competition and support someone close to our family. So many of my mates always brag about inhaling a Hank's pie so I thought, right, let me see you put your money where your mouth is. Of course, I will be there to show my fine-tuned pie-eating skills and to heckle and encourage everyone along.”

Richie Williamson will be compering the event with the final on Friday, September 29.

Each Friday morning of September from 10am at Hank's Kitchen Grafton you will be able to see all the action. Competitors will be required to eat two Hank's Kitchen plain meat pies and will be timed. The quickest times taken during the preliminary heats will put competitors through to the final on September 29.

"There will be many pie-eating reputations on the line over the coming weeks,” Mr Hancock said.

An Invitational category that will go to local business owners and the "Dob in Your Boss” category.

Each morning Mr Williamson will be announcing how to enter on 2GF or NEW 1047, but you can also Dob In Your Boss to tohkoffice@bigpond.com or by messaging the NEW 1047 Facebook page.

Head down to Hanks today to see our famed The Moose (The Daily Examiner's Matthew Elkerton) get involved and scoff down two pies.