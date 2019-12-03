Menu
Celebrity

‘Sam and I now aren’t talking anymore … it’s messed up’

by Danielle Gusmaroli
3rd Dec 2019 6:07 AM
The American waitress caught up in a whirlwind romance with retired NRL superstar Sam Burgess claims the English "gentleman" has now turned his back on her after their liaison became public.

Oak Schuetz says Sam Burgess has turned his back on her since their ‘liaison’ became public. Picture: Instagram
Seattle-born Oak Schuetz, 27, said on Monday the former Rabbitohs star would not return her calls after she told The Daily Telegraph the two had been dating for four days since meeting at a bar in the CBD.

"He was really lovely, he's such a gentleman, he was asking me in the morning if I was all right after the story (of us) appeared (in the paper)," Ms Schuetz said.

American waitress Oak Schuetz. Picture: Instagram
Ms Schuetz said she did not know if the footballer would ever contact her again.

On Sunday, she told The Telegraph she hoped their budding romance was more than "just a fling" as he negotiated an acrimonious split from his wife and mother of his two children Phoebe.

Ms Schuetz said she had spent at least two nights at the star's penthouse in Coogee since meeting on Thursday.

Sam Burgess and Oak Schuetz in Matraville on Sunday.
But Burgess, 30, has told his close friends that he is not in a relationship.

The bar worker's Instagram account is peppered with bikini snaps documenting her travels.

 

Ms Schuetz said she spent time with Burgess at his Bondi penthouse. Picture: Instagram
Earlier this year Ms Schuetz launched a Gofundme page asking for a $9000 donation but refused to reveal what the money was for.

"I always scrape by and try to do my good deeds. I am so sad and scared that I shake as I write this - but I now need help," she wrote on the post.

 

 

American waitress Oak Schuetz. Picture: Instagram
The former Rabbitoh gives the US waitress a warm hug.
celebrity nrl romance sam burgess

