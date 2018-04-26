Sam Armytage hits back at fashion sledge

A PHOTOGRAPHER and filmmaker from Queensland posted a picture on Twitter this morning, comparing Channel Seven presenter Samantha Armytage's outfit to the iconic "pirate shirt" worn by Jerry Seinfeld in his hit TV sitcom.

Armytage wore the white shirt with a pussy bow on Sunrise this morning, prompting Peter Wallis to post his tweet:

An unimpressed Armytage responded a short time later, and sent a tweet to her 174,000 followers, clapping back at Wallis.

How did I know there’d be a ‘pirate shirt’ comparison today? It’s actually the @witcheryfashion #whiteshirtcampaign for @OvarianCancerOz. But thx for your feedback. 😩 https://t.co/lbMwBOq0GH — Samantha Armytage (@sam_armytage) April 25, 2018

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Witchery White Shirt Campaign in support of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF).

During the course of the campaign, 100 per cent of gross proceeds from the white shirts sold go to OCRF.

Over the past decade the campaign has raised more than $10 million for the cause, and has raised awareness around the fact that a woman dies of the disease every 10 hours.

It's been a tough month for Armytage. When protesters descended on Sunrise's Commonwealth Games set on April 10, Kochie's co-host copped some vile comments.

The protest came after the breakfast show discussed Aboriginal adoption on an Armytage-led Hot Topic segment that they said descended into "blatant racism".

The protesters in the background of the open set on the Gold Coast beach screamed at Armytage, warning her they were "coming for her in her dreams" and that they were going to "write a letter and get her fired" so Ernie Dingo could replace her.

Samantha Armytage and David Koch had a difficult time on the Gold Coast during the Commonwealth Games open broadcast.

One particular elder, who was in charge of the indigenous group, tried calling for calm a number of times as some of the louder protestors called her a "c**t", a "racist, f***ing pig" and a "white b**ch".

Dressed in a Stolenwealth Games T-shirt, the elder told them to "watch their language" if they wanted to stay on TV and reminded them to "save their voice" in the ad breaks so they could be especially loud when the hosts were actually on air.

When the elder told the group they were going to leave in 25 minutes, the same time Sunrise would finish, one woman said she wasn't leaving until Armytage gave her an apology.

"They need to take accountability" she said.

Things took a turn for the worse when a little girl shouted a compliment to Armytage and she turned around and gave her a brief wink and smile.

"Why won't you look at us Sam, you're dividing us," they yelled, as fans of the show stood to the left while protesters stood to the right.

"Are you scared of us Sam? We're coming for you," they said.