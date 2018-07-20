Menu
The new show is said to feature Sam Dastyari as host with a panel of guests. Picture: Josh Woning
Politics

Sam Dastyari swapping politics for television

by Sharri Markson
20th Jul 2018 5:06 AM
HE may not be making a political comeback just yet, but Sam Dastyari will soon be all over our TV screens as he launches a new show.

The disgraced former politician, who resigned amid a scandal over his links to Chinese business figures, is the sole host of a new Channel 10 television show called "Disgrace."

The essence of the show is to delve into major scandals, shining the blowtorch on those at the centre of a crisis, with discussion about why some people survive while others don't and how the affair could have been handled differently.

 

Channel 10 sources described the television show as "pretty edgy", with producer Charles Firth from The Chaser adding his flair to the project, which has had a pilot commissioned.

"It's taking scandal and political scandals to a space that no one has been covering," the source said.

It's understood to be similar in set-up to ABC'S Gruen where there is a single host and panellists.

Sam Dastyari and wife Helen Barron. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Contrary to reports, publicist Roxy Jacenko is not involved and has not had any discussions with Ten or Dastyari about the project.

But she may appear occasionally as a panellist to discuss issues she is involved with such as the cricket ball-tampering saga, where she represented David Warner.

Dastyari declined to comment yesterday.

Last week The Daily Telegraph revealed he was still a sought-after figure in the ALP.

