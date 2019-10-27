Sam goes wild: Burgess strips down and parties in Mexico

Sam Burgess might have the breakdown of his marriage, recent AVO controversy and career-threatening injury on his mind - but yesterday he just had a bikini-clad girl on his shoulders.

While his estranged wife remained at her parents' Bowral home with the couple's two young children, Burgess, 30, jetted off to Mexico to celebrate former Rabbitohs player Sean Garlick's 50th birthday.

Also celebrating the milestone birthday of the millionaire Garlo's Pies co-founder were Sam's brother Luke and Sean's son, The Bachelorette contestant Jackson Garlick.

Sam Burgess strips down and parties on a boat off Cabo, Mexico. Picture: Backgrid

The trio wore leopard-print outfits as they partied with scantily-clad ladies.

In videos posted to social media, Burgess can be seen wearing a tribal style necklace and a mini leopard print sarong while partying.

There was no sign of ­Burgess' reported shoulder injury as the strapping footballer hoisted a female guest onto his shoulders to dance.

Burgess dances with a woman on his shoulders at the party. Picture: Instagram

The wild party comes just one week after it was revealed NSW police had taken out a temporary apprehended violence order against the star South Sydney footballer after an incident with his estranged wife's ­father-in-law Mitch Hooke in Bowral.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal Burgess went to his father-in-law's home at Glenquarry on Saturday ­October 19 for his approved two-hour weekly visit with his children.

According to documents filed at court, when Mr Hooke told him it was time to go, Burgess went face-to-face with him, ­yelling that it wasn't "fair".

Sam Burgess celebrates with mates on the boat. Picture: Backgrid

The verbal altercation was reportedly witnessed by Phoebe's older sister Jemima and prompted her father to call the police resulting in Burgess - who reportedly denied any confrontation - attending Maroubra Police Station to pick up the AVO the following day.

Meanwhile, details of the temporary AVO stipulate Burgess is banned from going within 1km of his ­father-in-law's home and ­assaulting, stalking, harassing or intimidating anyone in a domestic relationship with him.

Burgess jetted to Mexico to celebrate Sean Garlick’s birthday. Picture: Backgrid

The Rabbitohs player boarded a Virgin Australia flight to LA on Thursday.

Also on the same flight was Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary. However, it is not known if that was simply a coincidence.

Burgess will reportedly attend Moss Vale Local Court on November 6 to respond to the AVO.

The NRL star soaks up some sun while partying on the boat. Picture: Backgrid

Burgess faces an AVO which was placed against him by his former father-in-law. Picture: Backgrid