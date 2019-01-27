Australian Open ratings: Women who starred and who failed

It's been a fortnight of huge upsets, classic comebacks and jaw-dropping chokes.

But when it came to the top women's seeds, who stood tall and who failed miserably at the Australian Open?

In an exclusive column, SAM GROTH runs his eye over the top ranked players in the world and gives his ratings and analysis.

SIMONA HALEP - 6

Round 4

Disappointing to go out in the fourth round but that said she lost to Serena Williams. Her record's never been good against her and as a result of that one she will now lose the world No 1 ranking after 48 week. She won't be satisfied.

ANGELIQUE KERBER - 5

Round 4

Lost to a giant killer and had looked utterly devastating until she ran into Danielle Collins. But it was surprising how much she fell apart against the American.

CAROLINE WOZNIACKI - 4

Round 3

Never a good look for the defending champion to go out early but third round against Maria Sharapova was unexpected to say the least. The Russian was not even at her best, Wozniacki should have gone much deeper.

NAOMI OSAKA - 10

Final

What a champion. Battled well in a couple of really tough matches and has proven she is not just a flash in the pan. Playing some of the best tennis I have seen from her this tournament and has done well to silence her doubters. Terrific to see someone winning consecutive titles.

Sloane Stephens was knocked out in the fourth round. Picture: Getty Images

SLOANE STEPHENS - 5

Round 4

She made the fourth round but for someone who has proven she can do well at the majors this was disappointing. It was an unusual result for her because she's so extreme at grand slams. It's either early exit of a great run, so not sure what happened here.

ELINA SVITOLINA - 6

Quarter-final

She's one of the best players in the women's game but is yet to have that break through moment or win a major. She's got great talent and her game is challenging but the wait will go on.

KAROLINA PLISKOVA - 8

Semi-final

She was my pre-tournament favourite. She's played some phenomenal tennis this fortnight and she ended up losing to one of the best on tour. What I fear for Pliskova is that she could well become one of those world No 1s that never wins a slam.

PETRA KVITOVA - 9.5

Final

What can't you love about this story. What a run given everything she has gone through and battled to get back to. To see her at this level is just incredible and the way she has played, with such power and movement, it's phenomenal.

KIKI BERTENS - 3

Round 2

High seed bowing out early is just not going to wash. She would have expected more and we all did.

DARIA KASATKINA - 1

Round 1

Out first round to someone not a lot of people would have heard of. Summer holiday over. Not good.

ARYNA SABALENKA - 4

Round 3

Another one we had huge expectations for, we thought this could have been the break out slam. Seems to need a bit more fight to her game.

ELISE MERTENS - 5

Round 3

Almost met her seeding so it's not the worst result but she went out to Madison Keys who we all know is destructive on a good day.

ANASTASIJA SEVASTOVA - 7

Round 4

She played well in the early round s and looked strong. Done the work that's needed for a run but she came up against Osaka.

Julia Goerges copped a brutal Australian Open draw. Picture: AP Photo

JULIA GOERGES - 3

Round 1

Would have been very unhappy with going out on day one of the tournament to Danielle Collins. She might sleep a little easier though now having seen what the American went on to do.

ASH BARTY - 8

Quarter-finals

A terrific run from Ash with the added pressure of hometown expectation. Every hurdle that came her way she jumped with ease. She's not a 10 because there are improvements to be made but that's exciting.

SERENA WILLIAMS - 7

Quarter-finals

An interesting one given the comeback story. She also beat the world No 1 on a tough day. But, then you look at that quarter-final choke. Up 5-1 and four match points, given her experience that was incredible. The Margaret Court record will have to wait.