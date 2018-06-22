Sam Smith accused of fat shaming fan

One fan is not very happy with the slimmed-down star.

SAM Smith has been accused of fat shaming a fan after posting a video mocking her big breakfast.

The 26-year-old singer was enjoying a bite to eat with boyfriend Brandon Flynn in a cafe in California last Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, he filmed a woman, who has since been identified as London office worker Lauren Brooks, enjoying breakfast at the neighbouring table, zooming in on her plate of French toast and whipped cream.

Smith zoomed into the breakfast. Picture: Instagram/Sam Smith

As 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon pulled a face, Sam wrote "good going" across the clip.

Lauren only discovered Sam had filmed her after checking his Instagram after finishing her meal at Millie's Cafe in Los Angeles.

While the clip has since been deleted, Lauren said she felt the singer mocked her.

The Daily Star quoted her as saying: "It seems as if he is fat-shaming me for having such a big breakfast," she said.

"He has 9.5 million followers - and anyone who knew me and followed him would recognise me right away.

"Imagine if I was a girl who was even slightly insecure about her weight?

"To have a celeb mock her for eating a meal would be horrendous."

Instagram shot of Sam Smith and his boyfriend Brandon Flynn in Sydney.

However a representative for Sam told The Sun Online the singer had actually filmed her plate "because he was jealous of her fabulous breakfast."

Sam - who has lost 22kg since rising to fame in 2012 - recently opened up to The Sun about his relationship with Brandon, 24, who he has been dating since autumn last year.

"I am having a really beautiful time right now. I am in a really happy headspace and learning so much.

"It's everything I've ever wanted or dreamt of.

"Just like any relationship, it's important to have someone who understands your life.

"We are opposites but also similar in many ways and it is nice to have someone who understands - especially with the travelling.

"I have a house in LA and am all over the place. It's great, we are young and it's good to travel."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been republished with permission.

Smith’s boyfriend was seen in the video pulling a face. Picture: Instagram/Sam Smith