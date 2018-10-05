Sam Thaiday treated to rockstar reception in Toowoomba

Sam Thaiday at Westridge Fruit and Vegetables. Back row, from left; Jacinta McGovern, Sam Thaiday, Luke Boiulus, Matthew Boulus, and front; James McGovern, Lilah McGovern, Abigail Boulus and Emily Boulus. October 2018

HE MIGHT have just retired, but Brisbane Broncos legend Sam Thaiday was treated like a rockstar when he dropped into Toowoomba this week.

The 304-game rugby league veteran, who hung up the boots last month after 17 seasons, entertained fans at a special event run by Westridge Fruit and Vegetables yesterday.

Children, parents and Broncos supporters lined out the door of Westridge Shopping Centre to snap a photo or get a signature from Thaiday, who is an ambassador for the Your Local Fruit Shop group.

Mr Thaiday said he hoped to encourage healthy eating habits in children, particularly in light of Australia's growing obesity crisis.

"The work I've done with Your Local Fruit Shop has been a lot of fun - I've seen a lot of different family-run businesses," he said.

"It has been a tough period of time for them. Fruit and veg is a tough sell sometimes, so if I can lend my name and story to these guys, I'm more than happy to.

"It's about educating kids early in eating the right things and trying to be healthy.

"There are huge obesity rates within Australia at the moment, and I think if we can educate kids, those rates can fall in the future."

Thaiday also showed off some of his summer salad recipes with the masses.

The 33-year-old said he was looking forward to retirement, with no particular plans in place.

"I've got the Broncos Ball on Saturday and once that's done, it's a full stop on my career," Thaiday said.

"Everything after that was going to be fun.

"I'm looking forward to putting the feet up, and once December rolls around I'll be relaxing."

Westridge Fruit and Vegetables is part of the "Your Local Fruit Shop" group, which selects products from the Brisbane Produce Market every day.