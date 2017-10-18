Same Heart and Soul in a new location

EXPANDING: Marcel and Rachael Koning and Shelley and Evan Kirke with (back from left ) Tylor Davison, Beck Preston and Ed Good.

EXPANDING: Marcel and Rachael Koning and Shelley and Evan Kirke with (back from left ) Tylor Davison, Beck Preston and Ed Good. Adam Hourigan Photography

ACCORDING to Rachael Koning, a regular Heart and Soul customer used to commute from Corindi to South Grafton for work, but never started work without crossing the Grafton Bridge for coffee first.

Now that regular doesn't have as far to travel, with the new Heart and Soul espresso bar opening in Skinner St, South Grafton.

The result of a lot of hard work from Rachael and husband Marcel and their business partners Shelley and Evan Kirke, on Monday the cafe opened its doors to customers for the first time.

"We love South Grafton, all of us, and we just saw there was an opportunity for a grab and go store, which is what we've done,” Rachael said.

"The community have been really receiving of us, really welcoming of it happening over here - especially the people who frequent the South Grafton main street and live over this side.”

Months of work has gone into creating the new cafe, with reclaimed items being collected for decoration.

"We basically always go with re-purposed things. We like to recycle as much as possible, as well as support local businesses,” Rachael said.

Flowers by Bonnie has also helped with the greenery in the shop.

Shelley said people were still able to get their big breakfasts at the Grafton cafe seven days a week.

"This is more people grabbing their lunches or breakfasts on their way to work, that's the point of difference,” she said.

Heart and Soul is open 5am-2pm on Skinner St.