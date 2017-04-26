Sam's the man on TV and in real life

Gold Logie winner Samuel Johnson gives Debbie Newton a test run on his unicycle back in 2013 at the Clarence Valley fundraiser held at the South Grafton Bowling Club for his Love Your Sister campaign.

WHEN actor Samuel Johnson took out the Gold Logie on Sunday night it was much more than just his portrayal of Ian "Molly” Meldrum that had his fans cheering.

Many of his supporters were also aware of his massive fundraising effort for cancer research driven by his desire to find a cure on behalf of his sister Connie who has been fighting the disease since she was a child.

Residents may recall Mr Johnson rode around Australia on a unicycle to raise money and highlight his Love Your Sister campaign which has so far has raised more $2million.

His ambitious journey brought him through the Clarence Valley in 2013 and he was promptly sequestered by Gulmarrad's Debbie Newton for a special fundraiser to aid his campaign, the barefoot bowls event at the South Grafton Bowling Club raising $2000 at the time.

Mrs Newton, who has breast cancer, was over the moon about Johnson's Gold Logie win.

"I'm just ecstatic for him. Not only is he a terrific Australian actor but he wonderful human being. His adoration for his sister Connie, and his quest to raise money for medical research has been phenomenal,” Mrs Newton said.

"Sam resonates with thousands of ordinary Australians who also think cancer is crap and that too many families are being devastated by it.

"We love that he is unfiltered and love his passion and dogged determination to do something about it. His village was right behind him on Sunday night.”

Johnson holds his Gold Logie Award at Sunday night's ceremony in Melbourne. Scott Barbour

The timing of Johnson's acting pinnancle is a poignant one as his sister Connie is nearing the end of a long battle with the disease after she recently stopped her treatment.

"My sister is succumbing to the perils of cancer after a three-decade long tussle,” Johnson said dedicating his Best Actor award to her.

"And rather than rolling over, she's going out blazing, with an attempted world record for the longest line of coins, in the shape of a heart.”

Mr Johnson's goal is to raise $10million for Connie's charity all of which goes directly to research.

You can donate to the Love Your Sister campaign at www.loveyoursister.org or head to your local Bendigo Bank.