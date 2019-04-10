Menu
Samsung changes how commuters pay for NSW transport

by Shoba Rao
10th Apr 2019 6:21 AM
SAMSUNG is about to change the way NSW commuters and interstate visitors to Sydney travel.

The global mobile phone giant is rolling out a new update to its Samsung Pay app to let users "tap-on" to Opal card terminals for transport services without waking or unlocking their phone.

Commuters will be able to use their Samsung phone to pay for trips on any Opal terminal that accepts credit or debit cards, including Sydney Trains, NSW TrainLink Intercity rail services, light rail or on a Sydney Ferries service.

Contactless payments are not yet available for Sydney Buses.

The Samsung Pay app will be able to used in NSW as commuters tap on and off the Opal Card system. Picture: Supplied
The Samsung Pay app will be able to used in NSW as commuters tap on and off the Opal Card system. Picture: Supplied

 

Contactless fares are the same price as a standard (peak) Adult Opal fare for the same trip.

Samsung Australia confirmed to News Corp in a statement that the new feature will become available to users as the next Samsung Pay software update rolls out this week.

It works by enabling users to set a default payment card to tap on and off Opal terminals with their phone.

Australians will be one of the first in the world to use the feature.

Samsung Pay's Australia head, Mark Hodgson said: "Samsung is investing in delivering cutting-edge solutions for Samsung Pay to help provide customers with maximum convenience and security for their mobile wallet.

"As a first step, we are rolling out this technology to work with the Opal system in NSW.

"We worked with Transport for NSW to build a solution that is designed to offer a seamless experience for people choosing to use Samsung Pay when commuting across the NSW Opal network."

The news comes after News Corp first reported in January that Mastercard has been in talks with public and private transport operators and businesses across Australia's east coast, to change the way commuters pay for public transport.

Commuters in Sydney and Melbourne can "tap on" for single trips using their debit or credit cards on light rail, trains and ferry services.

