Samsung unveils super fast portable storage device

SAMSUNG has unveiled a new device which promises to download a 20 gigabyte 4K video in as little as 12 seconds.



The electronics giant, best known for the its Galaxy and Note phone range and best selling TVs, will announce its first NVMe-based portable solid state drive (SSD) - the Samsung Portable SSD X5.



The device will come to Australia in September with a recommended retail price of $629 for the 50 gigabyte model. A one terabyte drive will set you back $1099 and the 2TB model $2199.



Claudio Cardile, Director, B2B Sales, Samsung Electronics Australia said the device was aimed at those looking at higher end storage options.



"This includes people working in creative and digital fields who require fast, reliable technology that does not compromise on delivering the best possible outcomes."



"The Portable SSD X5 will help Australians edit high resolution videos, render 3D images, and engage in other data-heavy activities quickly and on the go.



"This product breaks new ground for our premium SSD portfolio and will open our customers to incredible speed and storage, as well as read and write capacity."





"With sequential read speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s, the Portable SSD X5 marks a new chapter in portable storage for Samsung. Capable of transferring a 20GB 4K video file in approximately 12 seconds, we believe Australians will be amazed by what X5 will empower people to do."



Performance will vary depending on host configuration. To reach maximum read speed of 2,800 MB/s, the host device and connection cables must support Thunderbolt 3.



The X5 features a full-metal body with a glossy finish and non-slip bottom mat. A shock-resistant internal frame and rugged metal housing can withstand accidental drops of up to two metres.



Samsung said Dynamic Thermal Guard technology and a heat sink - a mechanical internal solution - safeguard the X5

from overheating, ensuring reliability while maintaining optimal operating temperatures.



The X5 also offers powerful data protection with 'Samsung Portable SSD Software', based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption, including optional password protection and easy configuration of security settings.



The X5 comes with a three-year limited warranty. For more information, visit samsung.com/portable-ssd or samsungssd.com