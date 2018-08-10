Menu
The Samsung Galaxy 9 Note is ready for anything the elements or humans throw at it
Technology

Samsung's Note 9 built tough for the bush

David Kirkpatrick
by
10th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

SAMSUNG tech experts believe the new Galaxy Note 9 will stand up to the rigours of Australia's regional areas where blackspots are common and the elements are harsh.

The tech giant works with local telcos to ensure their product meets or exceeds the standards set for the best coverage on their networks.

It's also a tough phone and a good one to have in a drought because of its pioneering anti-dust specifications.

The Note 9 has one of the highest ratings on the Ingress Protection schedule.

It keeps dust off for several hours and even the jacks where you plug in leads are well protected from the elements.

A spokesperson said that while it's not "bullet proof” when it comes to dust and water the phone is hard to crack.

It's capable of being immersed 1.5m deep in water for 30 minutes without any side effects.

That means if you accidentally drop it in the toilet, or during s swim session in the ocean, you should be good to go if you fish it out of the water and rinse it off under the tap.

So confident are some Samsung users they are even using the pens as a trigger to take selfies either underwater or as they are falling into the surf.

The Note 9 128GB will retail for $1499 and 512GB at $1799.

Customers who pre-order from August 10 and before August 24 will receive the 512GB model for the cost of the 128GB version. But for this period only.

The phone will go on general sale in Australia from August 24.

