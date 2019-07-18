Samuel Johnson: ‘Showbiz not to blame for my drug issues’

GOLD Logie winner Samuel Johnson believes his career in entertainment had nothing to do with his battle with drug addiction.

The 41-year-old has in the past been open about his struggle with drugs.

"I found my drugs and my problems in life, not in showbiz," he tells the latest issue of Who magazine, in store Thursday.

Samuel Johnson for Who magazine. Picture: Who/Richard Whitfield

"It's not like I got sucked into showbiz and they were shoving cocaine in my face. I was going to find that stuff anyway. Showbiz is not to blame for the mistakes I've made as a kid."

In the candid interview with the magazine, Johnson continued: "In fact, generally speaking, the people in showbiz tried to put the brakes on me and tried to look after me."

It is an ongoing battle for Johnson, who won the Gold Logie Award for playing Molly Meldrum in the Molly telemovie.

Samuel Johnson after winning his Gold Logie in 2017. Picture: AAP/Tracey Nearmy

"I'm not going to run some redemptive storyline for you," he said.

Samuel Johnson on the over of the latest issue of Who magazine.

"I would say I've got a handle on my shit these days. I have had two hangovers this week and that's a lot for me. But there are gateways everywhere you look."

Johnson earlier this year won reality show Dancing With The Stars, competing to raise money and awareness for Love Your Sister, the charity he set up with his late sister Connie.

He famously quit acting to raise $10 million for the charity and estimates it will take him two years to do so.

Again speaking candidly, he addressed rumours he is dating close friend Emma Rooke.

"I've been too scared to be in another relationship since my girlfriend died 13 years ago," he said.

"I'm lucky to have good friends around me."

As an actor, Johnson has been a regular on the big and small screen since his first job on Home And Away in 1995. His credits include The Secret Life Of Us, Blue Heelers, Underbelly and Rush.

Samuel Johnson with his late sister Connie in February 2017.

He also revealed he turned down a number of big roles while he focuses on Love Your Sister.

"I turned down a cracker role with Cate Blanchett," he said.

"I've had moments in my life where I've been pretty f**ked up. I think I've just made enough good decisions over the last few years for life to have become thoroughly wonderful.

"It's pretty hard to feel down in the dumps when you've got people everywhere lifting you up. So I enjoy chasing the bigger things because it makes my own issues seem so much smaller."