Samuel's snap creates a buzz

Adam Hourigan
| 10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
PERFECT TIMING: Samuel Eleveld is a finalist in the Australian Geogrpahic under 18 Photographer of the Year.
PERFECT TIMING: Samuel Eleveld is a finalist in the Australian Geogrpahic under 18 Photographer of the Year.

SAMUEL Eleveld read the manual to his camera from back to front, so that when the perfect moment came, he'd be ready in a snap.

So when he spied a robber fly feasting on a bee in his home garden, he grabbed his camera and nailed the shot.

And his photo of the moment, titled The Assassination will now be shown to a wider audience, after being announced as a junior finalist in the Australian Geographic Photographer of the Year competition.

"It was just an amazing opportunity and I thought 'I can't miss this',” he said.

"I've never seen anything like it, it was an amazing sight.”

Samuel Eleveld's photo "The Assassination" is a finalist in the Austrlaian Geographic under 18 photographer of the year.
Samuel Eleveld's photo "The Assassination" is a finalist in the Austrlaian Geographic under 18 photographer of the year.

Samuel travelled to Adelaide for the announce- ment of the finalists, and his photo will be shown as part of the exhibition in both Adelaide and Sydney museum as part of the competition.

Samuel said he had always had an interest in photography, and had starting to concentrate more on it.

"I do like bird photo- graphy, and landscapes as well,” he said.

Samuel got his first taste of awards three years ago when in Year 5 he entered the under 18 section at the Grafton Show.

He won first, second and highly commended in the animal insects section.

He has since won this category for the past three years, and he picked up the champion under 18 exhibit this year.

With that success behind him, his parents encouraged him to enter the Australian Geographic competition, and her entered this one photo.

The competition received 2174 entries from 488 photographers from 11 countries. Samuel's junior finalist is one of 10.

"It's very encouraging to get the recognition,” he said.

"It certainly makes me want to get out and take more photos.”

Sam took this photo when he was 11 years old with his new Panasonic camera.

He now has a shiny new Nikon and macro lens to find his next masterpiece.

Right after he finishes the manual.

