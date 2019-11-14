Sanctus Brewery opens to cheers and new beers

BEERS: Where the magic happens at the new Sanctus Brewery.

SANCTUS Brewing Company have made their first mark on the Australian craft beer map, opening their doors to their local community and visitors to the area last month.

Nestled in the heartland of the Clarence Valley, right between Yamba and Maclean, Sanctus Brewing Company are set to become the new pride of the Clarence.

"It's the place that we like to call God's Country. It has everything that's to love about Australia. Sun, surf, fishing, great produce, awesome people and a real 'keep it local theme',”said media Spokesperson Mr Michael Lee.

Located in the Townsend Industrial Estate on a vast acre block, winning over local families and both the novice and experienced craft beer drinker is the key to success in the area, as Mr Lee explains.

"Our Pacific Coast Lager is the beer you'd introduce to your Uncle Gazza. It's an easy drinking golden hued lager with a smooth, complete finish. Picture yourself toiling away in the cane fields on a hot and humid summers day and then diving head first into a deep cavern of ice cold water. That's our Pacific Coast Lager,” he added.

From there it's a diversion into the refined nuances of the Big River Xpa, the Tradies choice in the tart yet sweet thirst quencher of the Blueberry Crush packed full of local blueberries, the go to Valley Pale Ale and the Imperial Stout packs a punch as Head Brewer, Banjo Hillier explains.

"When it comes to craft beer fresh is best and our approach is about simplicity,” he said.

"Each ingredient is the start of something new and exciting for us on the pathway towards what we all want and love - good beer,” he added.

The recently refurbished industrial shed is fitted out with a 15 Hec two vessel system, while the canning line is a Cask mACS complete with an auto depalletiser to pump out 30 cans per minute. The full commercial kitchen includes a wood fired pizza oven and there is also a Texas smoker for classic American BBQ ribs and brisket. The whole food focus is on simple hand made delights like grazing platters and classic finger food to complement your choice of beer.

"From the moment people walk in we want to create a lasting memory and positive customer experience. From the floor to ceiling green wall, to the rustic timber finishings, to the outside open grassed area and beer garden, we know it starts with beer but we are offering so much more to locals and beer lovers from all over Australia,” added Mr Lee.

"Everybody has a beer story and we can't wait to share ours with you.” he said.

Sanctus Brewing Company plans to do big things for the local Clarence Valley community and welcomes collaborations with other independent breweries.