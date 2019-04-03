Sand dunes get $100000 face lift

IN AN effort to protect sand dunes from the effects of a one in twenty year storm, work has commenced at a Clarence Valley beach.

The process of 'beach scraping' was collaborative effort by the NSW Government, local council and the community and would involve sand being shifted by machinery from the intertidal zone to an area in front of the dunes.

Bruce Bird of the Coastal Communities Protection Alliance explained that as part of the process, local Dunecare groups had been collecting and preparing spinifex for planting after the scraping process had concluded.

"Once the heavy machinery has finished its work, the community and council will be straight into the equally important step of consolidating the new dune by installing about 50 new sand-traps and hundreds of new plants.”

"The local community will really benefit from this, and there has already been a some grateful comments from them despite there having been only four or five days work thus far.”

Inspecting the works with Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis and Mr Bird, Clarence Valley Mayor, Jim Simmons said that they were taking advantage of favourable conditions to maximise outcomes for the dune.

"Work has been delayed a few times until there was sufficient sand in the intertidal zone, but has now started on the most exposed area, which is at the southern 800 metres of Wooli village,” he said

The works undertaken as part of the approved coastal zone management plan were made possible by $50 000 funding from the NSW government and $25,000 from both Clarence Valley Council and the Wooli CCPA.

When reflecting on the project, Mr Gulaptis said he admired the work that had been undertaken by the community not just by raising money but through the volunteer work that had put in.

"I think it is terrific what the community has done out there to protect their lifestyle and that they raised $25000 and they have done it in a environmentally sensitive way,” he said.

"We have come along way with this project because there originally was a planned retreat, to let nature take its course.

"Now we are looking at a better environmental outcome through a sensitive approach rather than hard infrastructure like rock walls.”

In March, Mr Gulaptis announced a further $125 000 in funding for planning grants in that would form part of the next stages of erosion protection.

This would involve the design of a beach nourishment scheme that involves bringing sand from a different part of the beach to reinforce the sand dune in the event of a bigger storm.