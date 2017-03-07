FALSE ALARM: What sparked emergency air search?

AN EMERGENCY beacon signal which sparked a helicopter search off the Sandon Bluff coast has ended with a plea to boat users.

On Sunday night, the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter was tasked to conduct a search for an emergency locator beacon signal near Sandon.

There were no sightings or signals detected during the search, which has prompted the service to remind people how important it is that people don't use their emergency beacons, also called EPIRBs, unless in need of help.

Operations media liaison Roger Fry told The Daily Examiner most people failed to realise the amount of resources it took to pinpoint a signal's location.

"High flying commercial airliners are always monitoring that frequency so once (an EPIRB) is activated, they will advise Australian search and rescue," he said.

"In some cases commercial jets detect it before satellites do."

"If someone were to activate one for fun, it can take assets like commercial airlines and satellites to veer off course to investigate the signal."

The next point of contact is the Westpac helicopter service, which conducts a physical search from the air.

In an emergency, EPIRB<NO>S<NO>s can save lives.

Last August, a beacon signal was hailed as the saviour of two men and a 13-year-old boy whose boat had sunk off Evans Head.

But there are a lot of false alarms too.

"We are one of the few helicopter resources in our region capable of doing this type of aerial search work, and we never know what level of emergency awaits our crews when an EPIRB is activated," Mr Fry said.

"It's vitally important EPIRBS aren't used inappropriately. We don't want to use vital rescue services on something that may not be an emergency."