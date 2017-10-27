Sandwich stall raising funds for Type 1 diabetes foundation

LITTLE GEM: Ruby West, 12 with mum Anne-Maree Solway with one of the Danii Foundation bears to highlight plight of those with Type-1 diabetes.

LITTLE GEM: Ruby West, 12 with mum Anne-Maree Solway with one of the Danii Foundation bears to highlight plight of those with Type-1 diabetes. Adam Hourigan Photography

GRABBING a sausage sanger at Bunnings today will make feel good in two ways.

One, you will no longer be hungry and two you will be helping an organisation dedicated to supporting people living with Type 1 Diabetes, the Danii Foundation.

Anne-Maree Solway's daughter Ruby West was diagnosed with the disease a little more than a year ago, sending her mum on a search to find out more about the disease and who could support her.

"My daughter Ruby was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes on October 6, 2016 at aged 12,” Ms Solway said.

"With very little educational and medical support in the Clarence Valley we as a family turned to the internet.

"I found the Danii Foundation. A beautiful family had lost their daughter in her sleep just before she started her HSC to dead-in-bed syndrome.

"This is where the blood glucose levels go so low the body shuts down and dies. This is what happened to Daniella. Her parents started this foundation so no other person will suffer from this.”

Ruby has been fitted with a continuous glucose monitoring device which allows her and her family to continuously monitor her blood glucose levels on their mobile phones.

"In April the Federal Government began providing fully subsidised CGM to people aged up to 21 through the National Diabetes Support Scheme,” Ms Solway said.

"Ruby is only 12, but one day she will be 21 and really that's the period in people's lives they need this type of help the most.”

"'They have lobbied the goverment to get a continous glucose monitoring system for all ages but where only approved for under 21s. This is why we are holding this fundraiser.”

As well as sausage sangers you can also pick up a cute Danii Foundation bear and a Foundation band for $25 or even become a foundation member.

The Solway family will take its stall to Prince St on Jacaranda Thursday.

For more information visit the DANII Foundation website: www.danii.org.au .