Santa arrives at Grafton Shoppingworld
VIDEO: Santa arrives in Grafton to hear Christmas wishlists

Bill North
by
1st Dec 2018 5:14 PM
THE festive season officially began in the Clarence Valley on Saturday when Santa Claus arrived to hear the wishlists of hundreds of children.

The cheery fellow from Lapland in the Arctic Circle was a welcome sight as he was escorted into Grafton Shoppingworld by the Studio One Dance Academy dancers.

 

"It was a little bit hot on the way down but I'm all good now," Santa told The Daily Examiner shortly after his arrival.

"It was a very long way, but fortunately the reindeer know a shortcut.

"The reindeer are a bit hot here in Grafton, so I've sent them down to Yamba to keep cool while I'm here."

 

FAMILY MOMENTS: Ebony and Harry McNeilly with parents Adam McNeilly and Kim Geritz from Gulmarrad have a photo with Santa Claus thanks to White Rabbit Foto.
Knowing there are a lot of kids keen to make sure Santa knows exactly what they want for Christmas, Santa has promised to stick around for a while to make sure he gets his present orders right for his hard-working elves.

"I'll be here until Christmas Eve and then at about lunch time I'll shoot off back to the North Pole to get ready for my duties."

But Santa left one final warning for Clarence Valley kids hoping their wishlist comes true this Christmas.

"Most have been really good, but there's a couple who could use a little bit of improvement," he said.

"So they've got a little bit of time to get ready. If they're all good til Christmas they'll be right."

 

Studio One Dance Academy dancers have their photo with Santa Claus thanks to White Rabbit Foto at Grafton Shoppingworld on Saturday, 1st December, 2018.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner
VISIT SANTA

Santa Claus will be available for photos daily in Grafton Shoppingworld at the following times thanks to White Rabbit Foto:

  • Dec 1-16: 10am-2pm
  • Dec 17-21: 10am-1pm, 2-4pm
  • Dec 22: 9am-1pm, 2-4pm
  • Dec 23-24: 9am-1pm
