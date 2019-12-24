Santa brings top fish tidings for Clarence

James got his best ever Snapper on a trip out with Reeltime Charters last Saturday, if you are looking to catch the fish of a lifetime this holidays call Dave 0428231962 and get on-board

FISHING: Father Christmas must be a follower of this newspaper’s fishing column, for he has come with prospects of a top fishing time over the Christmas holiday period.

Reports from offshore have been most encouraging and results from the estuary have been very good.

The old bearded gentleman also dropped a few hints for where some good catches can be made.

Firstly in the estuary, the lower reaches always fish at their best for flathead at this time of the year, with the really big fish congregating for a spawning run to sea.

Almost every flathead over two to three kilo at this time will be a female in roe, and it is hoped that after skiting pictures are taken the fish can be returned to the water ----in any case the smaller flathead are a much sweeter eating fish.

Best weighed in this week was the 2.200kg catch taken by Lachlan Stewart from Inverell who made his catch in the vicinity of the Turkeys Nest, the breakwall area where the North Arm joins the main river.

On the southern side, one of the hot spots is the stretch from Whiting Beach to the T-Piece.

Another popular fish this time of the year is whiting, and there has been a good run of sizeable fish during the past couple of weeks.

Best weighed in was the 410 g catch taken by Jo Smith, from Brisbane who fished the sandflats near Pelican Island opposite the Yamba Tavern.

One of the locals, Wayne Farlow from Angourie has a hot spot in Oyster Channel, probably on the sandflats near where the channel joins the lake.

Wayne’s catch weighed in at 310 g

Bream can be taken almost anywhere from the breakwalls at the entrance to the area of Grafton Bridge, with the deeper waters close to shady banks the best prospects during daylight hours.

Best weighed in was the 740 g fish taken by Will Boyd, who fished the Yamba Bay area opposite the Blue Dolphin Park.

Jewfish are also on the bite, with quite a few being taken off the beach at Wooli, where they have been chasing schools of bait fish.

Young Brodie Rheinberger did well on the Middle Wall with a fish of 10.800kg, but was beaten by the 18.400kg catch of Kendal Dowley of Tabulum who made the catch on the northern offshore grounds.

Further upstream, Mat Smith of Iluka scored one of 8.800kg at Browns Rocks near the caravan park --an area which has been fishing well during the past few weeks.

Boats fishing offshore have been doing particularly well on snapper on both the northern and southern grounds, with at least one boatload of anglers all bagging out on this species.

Best fish weighed in this week was the 2.800kg catch taken by Doug Sneesby of Iluka who fished Black Rock.

On the southern grounds, James Reynolds of Wooli landed a 3.564 pearl perch.

Surface fish have been patchy in front of Yamba, but mackerel have been taken in close off Wooli beach where they have been chasing the bait fish in with the jewfish.

Best pelagics weighed in this week, both from off Black Rock, were the 5.000kg mackerel taken by Cody Upton of Iluka and the 19.000 cobia landed by Ben Geide of Woombah.

And rock hoppers are doing well with plenty of tailor around the three kilo mark coming from most headlands.

Karen Sims of Iluka landed one of 3.000kg at the Iluka Bluff on the same day as Tony Macks landed one of the same size.

And as an additional bonus this Christmas there is a good run of big mud crabs in all the back channels on the Clarence and at Wooli, with quite a few blue swimmers on the move as well.