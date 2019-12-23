Menu
AHOY MATEYS: Jacaranda Park will be open for business on Christmas eve.
News

Santa delivers million dollar present to Clarence kids

TIM JARRETT
,, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 12:30 PM
WHEN it comes to presents for the kids, nothing beats a new state-of the-art playground.

Clarence Valley Council have announced Jacaranda Park will be open to the public from 3pm tomorrow, in what is a fitting present for families in the LGA.

The over the last year Jacaranda Park has been receiving a well earned makeover and now includes accessible play equipment, a giant tower to climb and the much anticipated pirate ship.

With the finishing touches on the $1.2 million playground still being applied, the park will not be open until 3pm.

The park was joint funded by Clarence Valley Council and the NSW Government through their Stronger Country Communities Fund.

