Santa makes special visit to Yamba

PHOTO TIME: Santa will be at Yamba Fair every day until Christmas for instant photos.

PHOTO TIME: Santa will be at Yamba Fair every day until Christmas for instant photos.

OPTING to leave the reindeer at home, Santa Claus hitched a ride with the NSW Fire and Rescue Yamba crew to Yamba Fair for a special visit last weekend.

Santa will be at the shopping centre for photos every day until Christmas, with a retro coastal set designed by Fleur Yorston from Island Collective helping to capture the unique vibe of Yamba at Christmas.

Yamba Shopping Fair manager Paul Turk said there has been a lot of interest in photos with Santa, which was something the shopping centre had not done for some time.

“This year finally got Santa on board and someone to take the pictures, it’s all fallen into place,” he said.

“As the holidays arrive hopefully wewill have visitors and locals come in and get their Christmas photos with a relaxed theme that really suits Yamba.”

Santa arrives at Yamba Fair shopping centre after getting a ride in a fire truck.

Santa will be at Yamba Fair shopping centre from 10am to 4pm, with no bookings required for a Christmas photo.