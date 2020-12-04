Santa swaps sleigh for Yamba SES

OUR LOCAL SES is always there for us in times of crisis, but coming up to Christmas they’ll be spreading good cheer.

Navigating a complex set of quarantine arrangements from the North Pole, the Yamba SES team will be bringing Santa Claus, as well as his SES friend Paddy the Platypus and some helpers to Yamba and Iluka this month.

Santa Claus and Paddy the Platypus arrive via boat, care of the Yamba SES.

Swapping his sleigh for a flood boat, Santa will be making a trip down the river on December 19, arriving at the following locations:

3.45pm: Ford Park - Yamba

4.20pm: Calypso Holiday Park

4.30pm: Blue Dolphin Resort

5.30pm: Iluka Riverside Tourist Park

7.30pm: Yamba Shores Tavern

Santa Claus bringing some Christmas cheer to the children gathered to meet him at Ford Park with the Yamba SES Unit's river run.

Yamba SES unit controller George Szekely said that people would also have to keep a look out for Santa also on the streets of Yamba spreading cheer leading up to Christmas.

The times are approximate and dependant on tides and weather. Yamba SES reminds people that children must be accompanied by a responsible adult with care taken around water. COVID safety measures will also be in place.

