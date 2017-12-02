Santa's first local sighting a hit with the kids

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THERE was a lineup outside the shops in Grafton Shoppingworld, but it wasn't for any flash sale.

Instead, it was kids as far as the eye could see as Santa Claus made a trip from his northerly home to spread some cheer.

Accompanied by dancers from Studio One Academy of Dance, he took up a spot on his chair, and watched as the dancers entertained the large crowd of excited children and proud parents.

And after a quick group shot, he got down to business, lending an ear to children from across the Valley, and posing for a quick photo with each.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The photographers from White Rabbit Foto said they'd see upwards of 500 children pass through Santa's realm in their time this year, and the best way to get an unsure child to give a Christmas smile was "silly noises”.

Santa will be at Grafton Shoppingworld every day until Christmas from 10am.

For the gift-buying parents, the Salvation Army will open their annual gift-wrapping service on Monday, each day from 10am for a gold-coin donation.