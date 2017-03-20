27°
Sara Connor won't appeal conviction for killing Bali cop

Cindy Wockner and Komang Erviani in Bali, News Corp Australia Network | 20th Mar 2017 2:57 PM
Sara Connor has decided not to appeal her sentence, but prosecutors have.
Sara Connor has decided not to appeal her sentence, but prosecutors have.

SARA Connor has told her lawyers, in strong terms, that she will not appeal her four-year jail term for her role in the killing of a Bali police officer.

The 46-year-old's legal team spent just 10 minutes visiting her in Kerobokan jail today before emerging to say that Connor was shocked and traumatised and did not wish to take the chance of an appeal which could increase her sentence.

 

Australian Sara Connor seen inside holding cell before her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)
Australian Sara Connor seen inside holding cell before her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Today at 5pm is the deadline for Connor to lodge an appeal, if she wishes to counter-appeal the prosecution's decision to appeal the leniency of her sentence.

And today at 5pm she will no longer be represented by her current lawyers unless she signs a new power of attorney and decides to appeal.

But the lawyers insisted they had not been sacked.

They said Connor remained angry at the Denpasar District Court's decision to find her guilty of group violence causing the death of police officer Wayan Sudarsa and was scared of the consequences of an appeal on her side.

"In a strong decision, she said 'I don't want to appeal. I am very worried about the system here'," Robert Khuana, one of her lawyers said.

The five-strong legal team had spent just 10 minutes inside visiting Connor, advising her to appeal or risk having the High Court believe that she accepts her conviction and four-year jail term.

 

Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)
Australian Sara Connor (right) listens to British man David Taylor (left) while testifying during her trial at Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Mr Khuana said another problem, if Connor refuses to appeal now, is that if her sentence is increased at the prosecutor's appeal, she cannot then further appeal to the next court, the Supreme Court.

But other lawyers have told News Corporation this is not the case and that she would still have an opportunity to appeal further if her sentence is increased.

But Connor would not be swayed today, having weighed up all options.

"We feel and we believe that we will win in the High Court but everything depends on Sara," Mr Khuana said.

 

Australian Sara Connor being escorted by the prosecutor for her trial in Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Her British boyfriend David Taylor will testify at Sara Connor trial regarding the murdering of a local police officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose bloodied body was discovered on Kuta Beach on August 17. (AAP Image/Johannes Christo)
Australian Sara Connor being escorted by the prosecutor for her trial in Denpasar Court in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

"Many times we advised her to appeal but finally she decided, until now, that she doesn't want to appeal. She is scared and (traumatised) with the system here," he said.

 

Mr Khuana said Connor had heard many jail tales of prisoners who appealed only to get slammed with a higher sentence in the High Court.

"We explained to her that you have got a big opportunity to get released or at least less than four years," he said.

Mr Khuana said there were many anomalies and inconsistencies in the Denpasar District Court's judgment of Connor which they could use on appeal.

This included a key finding that Connor sat on the victim to restrain him and which formed part of the judges' conclusions against Connor.

 

Australian woman Sara Connor during her trial at Denpasar court in Denpasar on Monday.
Australian woman Sara Connor during her trial at Denpasar court in Denpasar on Monday.

Mr Khuana said the police officer who testified about this had not heard it directly from Connor during the interrogation but had heard it second-hand from another officer who claimed Connor had said it.

"So why is the Judge using this as the fact? This is against the principal of evidence ... so we feel this is a lie. The consideration of the judge is too shallow," he said.

Prosecutors had demanded that Connor serve eight years in jail for her role in the violent attack on officer Wayan Sudarsa on August 17 last year.

The judges gave her four years and as it was less than two-thirds of what the prosecutors had demanded, they on Friday lodged an appeal on the grounds of leniency in a bid to have her sentence increased.

Experts say that it makes little difference whether Connor lodges her own appeal or not because now the whole case is back on the table in the High Court who can make new findings and give her whatever sentence they think is appropriate on the evidence.

Connor's boyfriend, David Taylor, who was convicted of the same crime and jailed for six years, does not face any appeal. The prosecutors are happy with the term and he has opted not to appeal either.

