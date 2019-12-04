Sara Storer to play free family concert in Clarence Valley

Country music star Sara Storer will be performing a free concert at the Saraton Theatre on December 12 courtesy of The Yulgilbar Foundation.

IT’S not often you get the chance to see a 21 times Golden Guitar winner for free in the Clarence but residents have to chance to do that next Thursday.

The concept behind the Foundation’s concert was to simply provide members of the local Clarence community with an opportunity to enjoy a night off from the horrendous fires and drought conditions that people have been coping and battling with for a long time.

The Foundation chose Sara Storer, who will be joined by her singer/songwriter brother Greg, because they both have first-hand knowledge of the hardship suffered by regional communities having been raised on their family farm in the Mallee district of Victoria.

Greg, along with his brothers, is still a working farmer while Sara is well known for her award-winning songs about the challenges faced by farming and rural communities.

Many of Sara and Greg’s songs are astute commentaries on the devastation that fires, floods and droughts can bring to working families.

“Greg and I are thrilled yet humbled to be invited to perform for families in the Clarence Valley. It’s rare that many hardworking people get an opportunity to simply get out and be distracted from their day-to-day routine that lately has seen them battling bushfires and praying for rain. We promise to sing as many fun and uplifting songs as we can,” Sara said.

Chairman of The Yulgilbar Foundation Samantha Baillieu said the Foundation echoed much of those sentiments.

“The Yulgilbar Foundation have heard and witnessed the pressing demands and stresses of the drought and recent fires in NSW. We saw the need for some light relief and happily Sara and Greg Storer were available to help. We hope to achieve a night off for farmers, fire fighters and local communities to just be together in a fun environment.”

TICKETS: This is a ticketed FREE event (maximum of 6 tickets per person) which can be obtained by emailing: manager@saraton.com or phone 6642 1633. Please email the following details: Name, phone number and number of tickets required. Tickets can be collected from today and prior to the concert.