Sarah Budge left red-faced by ‘Sexy John’ radio admission

John Ibrahim's model girlfriend says it felt like a "kick to the face" when she heard the Kings Cross identity declare he was single live on national radio.

Sarah Budge told her Downing Centre District Court trial that in the months before she was charged with gun possession in August 2017 her relationship with the former nightclub owner was "up and down".

Sarah Budge arrives at the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney. Picture: AAP

The 29-year-old said she'd told her friends and family to tune into a radio interview promoting Mr Ibrahim's best-selling autobiography but soon felt "like crap".

The couple has been dating since 2013, yet Mr Ibrahim sparked a fight when he made a statement on air that humiliated Budge, the court heard.

"He made a comment about being single," she said.

"I had just worked on the book with him for eight months and he wasn't giving me any credit for helping him, then it was a bit of a kick to the face to say you were single," she said.

"It was very embarrassing."

The glamorous restaurant owner blames Mr Ibrahim or someone close to him for planting a loaded Glock pistol in her home two years ago without her knowledge.

Sarah Budge said she “felt like crap” over John Ibrahim’s comments. Picture: Matrix

Budge said she left a spare set of house keys at Mr Ibrahim's eastern suburbs clifftop mansion because she often locked herself out of her Double Bay apartment.

"I had a locksmith come several times … I'm always pretty bad with keys," she said.

Budge said if her 51-year-old lover had ever asked her to hide a gun for him she would have refused.

"There's no way I'd have something so dangerous near me, or in my unit. I would have told him no," Budge said on Monday.

In August 2017 police found the stolen firearm and bullets inside a box in the wardrobe of Budge's messy bedroom.

Budge said at the time she was working three jobs and living like a "gypsy" by spending nights at her newly rented unit, staying with her gravely ill mother or having sleepovers at Mr Ibrahim's Dover Heights manor.

"Basically I lived out of my car," she said.

"It was chaotic. It was full on."

Sarah Budge said Ibrahim calls himself “Sexy John”. Picture: AAP

About a week before the dawn raids, Budge's cavoodle Zoe fell off Mr Ibrahim's balcony and the dog broke its pelvis in two places, the court heard.

Budge said her late mum was also due to start chemotherapy treatment for cancer the day she was arrested on August 8.

The court heard at the time Mr Ibrahim had only visited Budge's home twice and he never slept over, but he allowed her to house sit for him when he was overseas because "it's nicer than staying in my little apartment."

"He's quite set in his ways and he likes his space and his privacy, so I don't live with John," Budge said.

Budge said Mr Ibrahim asks her to leave the room when people come over to his house to discuss "business", but insisted despite his colourful reputation he is "anti-guns" and not involved in any serious criminal activity.

"John won't talk (business) in front of me, it's clear that he doesn't want me around," she said.

On trial: Sarah Budge. Picture: AAP

"Has John ever given you a gun?" Defence barrister Simon Buchen SC asked.

"No," she replied.

"Has John ever asked you to look after a gun for him?" Mr Buchen asked.

"No."

"Have you ever seen a gun at John's house?" Mr Buchen asked.

No."

"To your knowledge, did John own a pistol?" Mr Buchen asked.

"No."

When discussing pages of text messages sent between the pair, Mr Buchen asked Budge whether she was the one who saved her boyfriend's number in her mobile phone under the name "Sexy John."

"No, he calls himself Sexy John," she said.

The trial continues before Judge David Arnott.