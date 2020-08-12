Former Governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has offered some words of advice to Joe Biden's running mate Senator Kamala Harris.

Palin, who ran alongside the late John McCain in the 2008 election, told Ms Harris to "trust no one new" in an Instagram post today. She congratulated Ms Harris on her nomination, urging her to "climb upon Geraldine Ferraro's and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned".

Ms Ferraro was a US lawyer and politician who served in the House of Representatives. She was the first female vice presidential nominee at the 1984 election - Ms Palin was the second.

Ms Palin urged Ms Harris to "fight mightily to keep your own team with you" and surround herself with people who were "trustworthy".

She also warned her "don't get muzzled". "Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centred agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are".



Mr Biden announced he'd picked the Californian Senator as his running mate earlier today, calling her a "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants".

Former US President Barack Obama also offered his endorsement for Senator Harris.

"I've known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time," he tweeted "She is more than prepared for the job.

"She's spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let's go win this thing."

Originally published as Sarah Palin's advice to new nominee