FAMILY LOVE: Sarah Blackman with her nephew Harlow Landrigan, who has Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome.
News

Sarah punches higher to help young Harlow

Kathryn Lewis
by
19th Jun 2019 6:09 PM

SARAH Blackman's journey to help her little nephew Harlow will soon see him out and about in the community unlike has been possible before.

Ms Blackman has been preparing to run the Gold Coast Half Marathon next month to raise money for her brother Shane Landrigan and sister-in-law Meg Lamrock's son.

At eight-months-old, Harlow was diagnosed with an extremely rare neuro-degenerative disorder Aicardi-Goutières- Syndrome, and he is dependent on his parents for every aspect of his care.

This weekend the community have a chance to help the cause, as the South Grafton Gym Lifestyle Centre are running two special boxfit classes with 100 per cent of the profits going towards helping

Harlow.

Ms Blackman said the idea came from fellow boxfitter Richie Williamson.

"It's a chance for people to get out there and be active, and do a really good thing too,” she said.

After a GoFundMe campaign skyrocketed past their goal to more than $14,000 goal in weeks, Ms Blackman has upped the ante aiming for $40,000.

"We exceeded our expectations, so we're not necessarily expecting to reach that goal. But anything more will be a bonus,” she said.

Harlow's parents have decided to use the funds to get a accessible vehicle which will allow him to get around more easily.

Ms Blackman said it was fantastic for Harlow to be able to participate in the community.

"In his chair he's more comfortable, he's at everyone else's level,” she said.

"At the moment it's really difficult to fit his chair into a little hatchback.”

There are still spots available for the 8am and 9.30am boxfit classes, for $20.

Contact 6642 3238.

Grafton Daily Examiner

