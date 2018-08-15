Menu
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
MAFS star reveals baby joy

by Staff writer
15th Aug 2018 4:55 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The glamorous 39-year-old, who has openly talked about her desire to be a mother, took to Instagram to share her happy news.

Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
Melbourne-based Roza's joyous post implied that she became pregnant via IVF and will be a sole parent.

 

 

The curvaceous star won the hearts of fans in the last season of Married At First Sight with her honesty about finding love.

She revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage just 18 months before Married At First Sight aired.

Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.
She ended her relationship with co-star Telv Williams after the series finished and recently announced she had split from ex-boyfriend James Stephens.

