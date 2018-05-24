Chelsea eye former Napoli coach as Conte replacement

Mauizio Sarri has been linked to Chelsea managerial post.

MAURIZIO Sarri has been linked to both Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg after being relieved of his duties at Napoli.

The 59-year-old has spent the past three seasons in Napoli with his contract expiring in 2020.

Despite achieving a record 91 points it was not enough as Juventus won their seventh straight league title and a fourth Italian Cup in a row.

The southerners also exited in the group stage of the Champions League.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Zenit have invited the 59-year-old former banker to Russia to see Saint Petersburg and their training facilities.

The Russian club have been without a coach since Roberto Mancini returned to take over the Italian national team.

Carlo Ancelotti has been announced as the new coach of Napoli after Sarri’s departure.

Zenit are prepared to pay Sarriâ€™s eight-million-euro ($9.4 million) release clause, in addition to a salary worth six million euros per season plus bonuses.

Sarri, who has never won a trophy with any team during his 13-year coaching career which has been exclusively in Italy, has also been linked with Chelsea.

Fellow Italian Antonio Conte is reported to be on the way out of Stamford Bridge despite winning the FA Cup, after finishing fifth in the Premier League.