Sassafras’ firey tribute to Yamba fireys

Acting Deputy captain Yamba Fire Rescue 510 station John Hallam points out the station's namesake on Sassafras's board at their opening.

Acting Deputy captain Yamba Fire Rescue 510 station John Hallam points out the station's namesake on Sassafras's board at their opening.

FOUR months after being gutted by fire, Sassafras Yamba have reopened with a permanent tribute to the fireys that helped put the fire out.

Their “Yamba 510” pizza is up on their menu board, and with chilli, pepperoni, spicy beef, onion, roasted capsicum and jalapeños, it can be as hot as the red of their fire engine.

“We’re pretty stoked to see it up there,” Yamba Fire Rescue 510 station captain Michael Brooks said.

“It’s a nice thing, us firey don’t go out looking for recognition, but it’s nice to have it.”

Mr Brooks said that following the fire events of the past six months, he believed the community had a greater appreciation for both fire services and the work they do.

“The RFS they do a fantastic job out in the field, and people have realised that we’re not just fire either, it’s fire and rescue and medical,” he said.

Mr Brooks said he was on leave at the time of the fire but talking to the duty commander and his officers he said the firefighters despite not being able to stop the building’s destruction, had made a tremendous save for the surrounding area.

“If we didn’t go in then, the whole building, and maybe the whole corner block would’ve went,” he said.

As for the pizza, while Mr Brooks hadn’t tried some, he said acting deputy captain John Hallam had a piece and said it was quite spicy.

“Even some of the guys who like a bit of hot stuff said it was a hot one,” he laughed.

Co-owner Lauren Argent said they put the firefighters on the menu to highlight the work they did.

“Not only for us, but for the bushfires and everything,” she said.

“We can make that pizza as hot as you like too.”

Ms Argent said that their reopening night last Thursday was booked out, and every night since.

“It’s great to be back in, everyone’s pumping,” she said.