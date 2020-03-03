Sassafras ready to fire up the oven

Owners of Sassafras in Yamba Lauren Argent and Stevie Bell are getting ready to reopen the restaurant after it was destroyed by fire.

Owners of Sassafras in Yamba Lauren Argent and Stevie Bell are getting ready to reopen the restaurant after it was destroyed by fire.

AFTER four months of first heartbreak, and then rebuilding, Sassafras co-owner Lauren Argent isn't nervous about reopening the restaurant.

"There's no nerves, just excitement. It's going to be great to be back."

The popular Yamba restaurant, which burned down in December, will officially reopen for business on Friday, March 6.

They'll have an unofficial "soft" launch of the dine-in, but after making an announcement for it on Facebook, they were booked solid for the night.

"Thursday night is dine-in only, but it's all booked out, but Friday we're back with the full restaurant."

It has been a tough few months for the owners and staff, all but one are returning following the fire.

"The staff are in here all excited working their hands to the bone," Ms Argent said.

"It's going to be beautiful."

It is a stark contrast from the scene that confronted Ms Argent and co-owner Stevie Bell when they found at by an early morning phone call that their restaurant was on fire.

"It was like, oh my God this cannot be the reality," Ms Bell said.

Fire crews from Yamba and Maclean attended the scene in Coldstream St, Yamba after reports of a fire within the Sassafras Pizza and Pasta Restaurant building in the early hours of Sunday morning, 15th September, 2019.

"I was just sitting on the gutter by the side of the road and I couldn't speak.

"The place had been smouldering for a while and no one noticed. The fireys were running in and out and they were exhausted."

Ms Bell said that despite the initial shock, they regrouped quickly, starting work on the rebuild the very next day.

"Within a month we had plans, we had a team and we stuck together," she said.

With the reopening, all of the favourite menu items will return.

"All the old favourites will be there, plus we'll have our chef specials with an even stronger focus on local produce," she said.

The chefs at Sassafras get ready to reopen.

Ms Argent said they were looking forward to seeing everyone back in the restaurant, with the response to their announcement a wave of support on social media.

"We'd really like to thank the community for their support," she said.

"It's going to be beautiful."