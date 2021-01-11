Menu
Rainfall totals for December.
News

Saturated region has ‘little capacity’ to handle more rain

Rebecca Lollback
11th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
The NSW SES is encouraging residents to take advantage of improved weather conditions to prepare for the possibility of more heavy rain and storms later this week.

Volunteers responded to 371 requests for emergency storm and flood assistance across the Northern Rivers, Mid North Coast, Hunter and Central Coast areas as more rain fell on already wet catchments.

NSW SES Superintendent, Allan Budziarski, said there were only six flood rescues on the North Coast last week.

"Given the number road closures, this is a credit to affected communities who have assisted emergency services by not driving, riding or walking through flood water," he said.

Bureau of Meteorology data shows some locations have received more than 600mm of rain during the last four weeks.

Supt Budziarski said coastal catchments were saturated and had little capacity to deal with further rainfall.

BOM and the SES are closely monitoring the possibility of a coastal trough developing late next week, bringing with it the potential for further heavy rainfall, flash flooding and riverine flooding.

Residents are being urged to use the break in the weather to clean gutters, trim tree branches and secure down items around yards and balconies.

The SES also advises that now is a good time for residents that can be isolated by creek and river rises to stock up on essential supplies and for residents to be aware that tree root systems will be weakened and susceptible to strong winds because of saturated soils.

Lismore Northern Star

