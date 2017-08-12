SATURDAY SAY: Save our planet through material and spiritual recycling

RECYCLING makes us feel good. We're doing something positive to help humanity and ensure the sustainability of the planet.

Before recycling became the norm and bins with different coloured lids emerged, a mother beamed with delight when her 8-year-old appeared to have embraced the need to recycle. "In the cutest voice and with the most serious expression, my daughter asked me to start recycling” she said. "I chuckled and asked why. She replied: 'So you can help me save the planet.' I asked her why that was important. Without hesitation she told me that that's where she keeps all her stuff!”

Okay, so it's more serious than that. And for most people the recycling issue has become one of the most significant ways in which we can care for the environment.

Nepal is a poor country to which thousands of overseas visitors flock to climb its massive snow-covered peaks. This influx has created a major problem. Because water sources are polluted, nearly everybody drinks bottled water and disposing of all those empty plastic bottles is now an environmental headache, for Nepal has no recycling programme! India has also failed to embrace the problem of rubbish. It litters every road and every street and has had a significant impact upon its rural environment.

We can feel a little smug I suppose, given how enthusiastically we've embraced recycling in this country. So it's come as a real shock to many of us to now learn that around 50% of all the material we deposit so trustingly in our yellow bins actually ends up at landfill sites!

How can this be?

Ah! It appears that the ugly demon 'economics' is to blame! It costs too much, and we're not prepared to pay. We seek the cheapest options without realising or caring that the result of this short-sightedness will bite us on the bum in the long-run.

This is not a particularly new problem for failure to see the big picture in every facet of our lives has seen the demise of whole civilisations. And we're not immune. Our blinkers are highly polished from constant use - but never seem to wear out!

It was suggested to me this week that I should take a good look at myself. The inference was that I was completely out of line with my thinking.

So I did! I spent a lot of time in self-examination and in mulling over a particular issue. I recycled my thinking as objectively and honestly as I know how. The end result of this exhaustive process was a sense of real peace. I was comfortable with my actions and stance on the particular issue. But more than that, the process led me to feel a greater desire to spend time and cultivate deeper friendships with good-hearted people. People who build up and don't tear down. People who don't seek to destroy others.

That was Jesus' way. He took the misplaced abuse of his detractors and continued to love in spite of their blinkered blindness to his innate goodness.

There's a huge need for us all to care for the physical planet by recycling physical stuff. There's a much greater need to continually recycle love and goodwill. This alone may save our planet - and civilisation!