SATURDAY SPORTS SPRAY: Look at local league

Group 2 grand final between the South Grafton Rebels and the Grafton Ghosts at McKittrick Park South Grafton on Sunday, 11th September, 2016. Rebels captain Grant Stevens with the winners trophy.

THERE is not much in this world I love more than the anticipation of the first whistle for an upcoming rugby league season.

The smell of fresh pies cooking in the ovens, the clinking of beer cans slotting into the fridge and the sound of parochial fans warming up their vocal chords to make sure the refs "get em back onside”.

Oh yes, this is rugby league.

But 2017 is proving to be a season everyone in the Clarence Valley cannot get enough of.

South Grafton Rebels proved in 2016 that no-one can escape their fortress at McKittrick Park unscathed and will now ride a wave of community support to the club's first ever three-peat.

Though if there is one side that could knock them off their perch it is the boys from across the river with the much anticipated return of Danny Wicks to the Grafton Ghosts set to bring Group 2 to its knees.

There is hardly a hair's width between the two Group 2 behemoths and after an epic showdown in last year's grand final, I am tipping a double dose come the end of this season.

While the Rebels have not recruited massively, coach Ron Gordon has again squared the focus on his local lads. It is this sense of home grown talent, and pride in wearing the red and white that sees them achieve week in and week out.

For the Ghosts, it will be about strength, ability and their belief in their leader.

They will be one and two come season's end.