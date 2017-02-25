SATURDAY SPORTS SPRAY: Only one Aussie cricket team

Australia's Matthew Renshaw bats during the first day of the first test one day after Australia played a T20 international.

WHILE I will admit it was an impressive effort from the new-age nude spinner Adam Zampa to edge back a slim level of respect for Australia's limited overs team - it was an effort that we shouldn't have needed.

When it comes to Australia's spin hierarchy the Victorian headband would have struggled to get a berth in the top ten.

That is why it is a farce that a T20 series was scheduled on home soil as our "actual” Australian team set up camp in the sub-continent.

The myriad big stars turning out in domestic T20 competitions around the globe (including Grant Elliott's epic 'mic drop' in Pakistan this week) shows the game is rapidly moving toward the fun format as being the feature format.

If that is the way the game is going, and with our country's desire to be the 'big dogs' of world cricket, we need to be playing a proper world class team in each contest.

If representing your country is meant to be the pinnacle of cricket, then we need to make sure it is a worthy honour.

To be chosen for the Australian team, you need to be the best in your country at what you do and that is why scheduling a nation to be playing in two different formats on opposite sides of the world is ludicrous.

Our best T20 players often are our best Test players. Cricketing ability translates across all formats of the game.

If Sri Lanka are willing to travel to Australia, we owe them a proper series.