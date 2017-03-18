SATURDAY SPORTS SPRAY: Pushed to the limit

Newcastle Knights boom debutant fullback Dylan Phythian watched his NRL dreams go up in smoke in Round 1 after he was ruled out for the season with an ACL ligament injury.

WITH the NRL season barely two rounds old and a number of the games' superstars already facing extended stints on the sideline, it was only a matter of time before the battered old rugby league warhorses would come out of the woodwork, to complain about how the modern player is soft and back in their day, the game was far tougher.

They talk about a day when players would work their full-time job during the day and train after work, probably suck down a dart at half-time and the idea of a 'balanced diet' was a pie in one hand, and a can of beer in the other.

The fact of the matter is we are seeing things in the modern game that has never been seen on the footy field before. The gravity-defying acrobatics of wingers and fullbacks to contort their bodies over the line to score. The speed players run at to crash into each other. The sheer strength, fitness and power of modern players is undeniable.

Players train harder, and with modern technology, train smarter as well. With each development in sports science, it allows the players to train in ways that push the body to the absolute extreme, so it's only a matter of time before players find themselves injured. It's got nothing to do with players being soft, but more that their bodies are being pushed to the absolute limit, and eventually something has got to give.