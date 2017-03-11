SATURDAY SPORTS SPRAY: Reward player loyalty

Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs runs to get the ball before scoring a try during the round 1 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Friday, March 3, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

NRL is back on the park so round we go again.

I'm sure it won't be long before we start to hear the rustle of complaints about the high profile player and "why can't we secure them” or "how can we attract a Thurston, Smith, Inglis etc”.

The conversation will inevitably turn to the salary cap and the blame game will start as the fans of the teams settling to the bottom will scream that the top sides are cheating the cap somehow or we can't afford to buy that linchpin.

It seems that the salary cap always gets a flogging so maybe it is time we approach it differently and allow the game to expand, not just at the top but from the grassroots.

So why not reward player loyalty and club input. If the player has played the last two or more seasons continuously for the club while coming through the junior ranks, then they should be excluded from the salary cap. Clubs will spend more time and effort on encouraging young players to grow and excel and still have financial room to encourage them to stay.

A stronger, more loyal, culture would form as a result and players would be less likely to bring bad press to the club and the players' families/friends will become more involved.

The crowds will be more supportive of the long-term player and the game should prosper.

Just thinking ahead.