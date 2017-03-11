SATURDAY SPORTS SPRAY: Worrying time for league

North Queensland Cowboys superstar playmaker Johnathan Thurston has been quite vocal about the changes to the NRL salary cap in the last month with players still worried about the lack of decision on 2018's cap size.

WITH the salary cap for 2018 still 'up in the air' and players none the wiser as to how the cookie will crumble it is a worrying time for rugby league.

While in terms of parity sake, the NRL salary cap since being introduced to the Winfield Cup in 1990 has been a rampant success with 11 different clubs winning the Premiership in the 16 seasons from 1998 to 2016.

But the biggest issue facing our beloved game is the loss of players to codes around the world where their potential for earnings can ultimately sky-rocket.

Probably the most polarising player in the modern game Sonny Bill Williams is an example of when a 'small' cap pushes the hottest product in the game out of it.

Williams left the Bulldogs in 2008 with a dream to earn big dollars playing rugby union and was rather successful.

The same year Mark Gasnier - quite possibly the greatest NSW centre of this era - also hopped over to England chasing the big bucks in the twilight years of his career.

It is the loss of the big stars - like three-time golden boot winner Johnathan Thurston who is off contract this year - to other codes that is hurting rugby league the most.

This is why the game needs to investigate the role of a marquee player in the same vein of A-League, where the 'big names' sit outside the cap and allow teams to hold on to that one game-changer.

Giving all the clubs the same opportunity should not affect the parity.