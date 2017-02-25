SATURDAY SPORTS SPRAY: Give the guys in form a go

SAVING FACE: Outgoing international batsman Michael Klinger finished the T20I series against Sri Lanka with a dead rubber half-century at Adelaide on Wednesday night. But should we really play two International series in separate countries at the same time? (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

I MUST admit the first time I heard that our national cricket side was scheduled to play a test in India the day after a T20 in Adelaide I was a little confused.

The poor Sri Lankan cricket team, travelling all the way out here to play and we send out the B team, right?

But watching last night's game I realised it's probably not the B team, but the A team of the future. And we've finally got the idea right.

Our attempts at international T20 cricket have always been the same - bring in the stars of the game - it's been less than successful.

And at first glance you wonder why. Why can't bringing the best batsmen in the world like Warner and Smith, and Mitchell Starc the destroyer work?

The answer is simple. How many games of T20 do they play in a year? Not many.

So how can we expect players, who are expected to hold aloft the standard of Australian Test cricket day in, day out, suddenly be parachuted back into a format that has evolved into an art of its own.

Meanwhile, a smorgasbord of some of the world's most valued shortform cricketers in red-hot form from the Big Bash League, watch from the sidelines.

It doesn't make sense.

Last night, we had the side that will form the basis of our next assault.

Let's keep it that way.