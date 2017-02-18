SATURDAY SPRAY: Moose's foray into Fantasy

Johnathan Thurston (left) and Matthew Scott of the Cowboys and Cameron Smith of the Storm (centre) contest during the NRL Qualifying Final match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

FOR many sports fans fantasy sports are a fun way to become more enamoured and more intrigued with their chosen game, but for others it can be an addiction.

Like all sports, to be the best it takes time, the right decisions and a small element of luck as you are banking on real life stats.

While my brief forays into fantasy football have been nothing short of failures, I have a penchant for rugby league and once again this year I will be gunning to be the NRL Supercoach champion.

But it will be far from easy, with regular "safe bet” Corey Parker hanging up the boots and Fantasy gun Paul Gallen expecting to play reduced minutes.

The art of the fantasy coach is to balance their side with players that are the "Mr Reliable” of their team - those who churn through workload - with potential game breakers.

So who makes the cut for the Moose's Marauders in season 2017?

Sione Matautia: A relative unknown for NRL followers but the young Knight bolted onto the scene last year and among a lacklustre pack he will shine.

Cameron Smith: CS9 as he is known in Supercoach circles (yes, they exist) gives good output day in, day out. Age may play a factor in 2017 but lock him in Eddie.

David Taylor: This is an out and out roughie, but if the word from Raiders is true the Coal Train is in peak physical fitness and he is dirt cheap in fantasy.